Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s family is now pointing an accusing finger at the Kikuyu elders for infecting them with the dreaded Coronavirus.

According to Raila’s elder brother, Oburu Odinga, it is the Kikuyu elders that transported the virus all the way from Central Kenya to their home in Bondo, where they hosted them about five months ago.

“We had a big delegation that came to our home to cement the relationship between the Kikuyu and the Luos.”

“We had a good meeting and exactly a week after the elders left I felt sick and went to the hospital where I tested positive for Covid-19,” Oburu revealed.

Oburu, who is also an EALA MP, noted that as a result of that delegation, five members of the Odinga family have been hospitalized with Covid-19 symptoms.

According to Oburu, Raila was the latest family member to contract the disease, adding that all those affected were either recovering well or had already recovered.

Apart from Raila and Oburu, Ruth Odinga also contracted the virus as well as Oburu’s son, who have both recovered by the grace of God.

