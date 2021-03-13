Saturday, March 13, 2021 – Close family members of ODM leader Raila Odinga have tested negative for Covid-19.

His family members and employees at his Karen home including house-helps, drivers, and bodyguards went to get tested after Raila was diagnosed with the virus on Thursday.

“All those close to Raila, including family members, took a test and they have all tested negative,” the former Prime Minister’s Communications Director, Dennis Onyango, stated.

Further, he noted that the former Prime Minister was responding well to treatment.

“He is okay and stable.”

“He is likely to stay a few days longer in the hospital depending on what his doctor advises.”

“All his family have tested negative; the family was not around when he arrived from the Coast,” Onyango added.

Raila was admitted to the Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday, March 9 after complaining of body ache and fatigue.

His doctor, David Oluoch Olunya, confirmed that Odinga was suffering from SARS-2 COVID19.

“He is responding well to the treatment at the Nairobi Hospital and remains upbeat. We are continuing to monitor his progress,” Dr. Oluoch said.

Odinga assured his followers that he was in good shape and would undertake mandatory quarantine.

