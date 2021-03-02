Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – Wycliffe Orinda is now a free man thanks to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

The 31-year-old tout who had been arrested for creating a disturbance by visiting his wife’s workplace and causing chaos admitted to using drugs and also drinking excess alcohol, when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku, on the 9th of January, this year.

However, it was the reason he gave for smoking bhang that the court and also the country, found hilarious.

Orinda said that he had developed quite a strong interest in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) but was having problems going through it.

Nevertheless, whenever he smoked bhang, he said that it gave him, not only inspiration, but also motivation to read it, and also, gain a deeper understanding of it.

As it is now turning out, this confession of being an avid reader of the BBI, and having an extreme interest in it, might have just saved the young man from a very long time in jail.

At the hearing of his sentencing, it came as a huge relief when Orinda heard the sentence read out.

He was sentenced by Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku to three years’ probation.

This means that he won’t have to serve actual jail time but instead, he will just simply report to his area chief to run errands for the three-year duration that his sentence runs.

Orinda continued to cause more laughter in court when, just before his sentencing, he claimed that now he’s a preacher.

He told the court he will spread peace and love if released.

Orinda committed the offence at Revlon Plaza in Nairobi at his wife’s place of work.

They are estranged but he went to see her because he wanted to see his children.

He also said he drinks alcohol, which makes him find older women attractive.

