Friday, March 5, 2021 – ANC Party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, could not hide his joy after his candidate, Peter Nabulindo, was declared the winner in the just-concluded Matungu Constituency by-election after garnering 14,260.

Nabulindo beat Raila Odinga’s ODM candidate David Were who came second with 10,565.

Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA candidate Alex Lanya came a distant third managing to garner a paltry 5,513 votes.

Ruto spent a fortune in Matungu trying to woo voters to support his candidate on his newly formed UDA party, but as it turned out, Luhyas were not convinced.

On the other hand, Raila was almost sure that his man, David Were, would clinch the seat considering he was the former MP and therefore has the know-how and the means to be the MP for Matungu again.

Elsewhere, Ford Kenya’s Majimbo Kalasinga was declared the winner in the Kabuchai parliamentary by-election, after he won by a landslide yesterday.

Kalasinga, who ran via the Senator Moses Wetangula-led party, garnered 19,274 votes (56 percent). United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Evans Kaikai came second with 6,455 votes.

Amos Wekesa of the Federal Party of Kenya was third with 1,454 votes followed by Dr. Gasper Wafubwa who came fourth with 1,236 votes out of the 29,798 cast.

Raila Odinga’s ODM did not field a candidate in the Kabuchai by-election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST