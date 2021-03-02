Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has told off Coastal leaders agitating for the region to chart its path with a regional party, terming it a threat to national unity.

Speaking in Voi on his second day of the Coastal tour to market the Building Bridges Initiative, Raila said the leaders should only concentrate on revamping the regional economic bloc that will benefit all residents and not a regional pact.

“All other regions have regrouped to build their regional economies, leaders here should also emulate the same because Pwani (Coast) is part of Kenya,” Raila roared.

A section of ODM allied lawmakers and governors are pushing for the formation of a regional political party.

The leaders, led by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi and an ODM stalwart, said that that time was ripe for the region to drift from the orange party and take part in national politics.

But Raila cautioned them against misusing the country’s multi-party democracy to create ethnic political parties.

He said those pushing for the regional party are violating the Constitution.

“We want to have national political parties because regional and county parties will only divide the country.”

“It is against the Constitution to form a trial party and I advise the coastal community to remain in national parties,” he added.

Raila has successfully lured Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho to remain in the party as he courts for more lieutenants.

The Kenyan DAILY POST