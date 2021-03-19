Friday, March 19, 2021 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) governor has said he doesn’t want any bodyguards or drivers to safeguard himself from Covid-19.

Under the 2010 constitution, governors are supposed to have at least two board guards and drivers to enable them to deliver their constitutional duties.

In a statement on Friday after one of his bodyguards tested positive, Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga, said he will be driving himself to work and he doesn’t want any protection from the government.

The governor, who is a close confidant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, said he would rather drive himself than risk getting the coronavirus from a driver who may be having the virus.

The governor was vaccinated together with her wife Rosella Rasanga and their workers.

Rasanga also urged Kenyan’s to take the Covid 19 vaccine and do away with the claims that the vaccine is harmful.

The Kenyan DAILY POST