Monday, March 1, 2021 – Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, has urged Kenyans not to treat his presidential ambitions in 2022 as a joke, saying his name must be on the ballot.

In an exclusive interview with KTN on Sunday, Joho, who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) deputy party leader, said he has already dispatched his team to Nairobi to submit his application papers only to be told of the shift of the deadline.

Joho, who maintains, he enjoys cordial relationships with ODM party leader Raila Odinga, says he is keen to democratically compete for the presidential ticket after a deep consultation with his supporters which he started before the 2017 general election after he clinched the governorship for the second time.

The flashy governor also said that his recent comment that Raila should also support him in his quest for the presidency did not mean he was seeking an endorsement from the party leader.

He says his statement only served as a reminder that politics was about mutual interest and that he had a democratic right to also vie for the presidency.

“I also have a democratic right like Raila Odinga to vie for presidency in 2022,” Joho said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST