Thursday, March 11, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga yesterday evening spoke for the first time after he was admitted at the Nairobi Hospital.

In a statement, Odinga thanked Kenyans for sending messages of goodwill and assured them that he was recuperating well.

“Wakenya wenzangu, thank you for the overwhelming messages of goodwill.”

“I’m feeling much much better now and following doctors’ orders,” Odinga stated.

The family’s consultant neurosurgeon, David Oluoch, indicated that Odinga had walked into the hospital for routine medical tests after feeling fatigued.

“He has had a rigorous campaign and needed to have some checkup.”

“This was carried out successfully. He is still undergoing some further investigations with a team of doctors and has been advised to take a rest,” reads an excerpt of a statement.

Oluoch added that a team of doctors will continue to monitor his condition.

“He is in good spirits,” Oluoch assured.

