Friday, March 19, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga returned to the Nairobi Hospital a few days after being discharged and directed to isolate at home.

According to inside sources, Raila checked in at the hospital on Thursday, March 18 after scheduling an appointment with his doctors.

“His doctors wanted to see him.”

“He was attended to and allowed to go home and continue with the self-isolation,” said the source.

His elder brother Oburu Odinga confirmed that Raila checked in at the hospital for a routine check-up with the doctors after he tested positive for Covid-19.

“Raila is doing well.”

“It was just a normal check-up.”

“He is back home,” Oburu revealed.

Odinga was first admitted to the Nairobi Hospital on Tuesday, March 9, after he complained of body ache, fatigue, and other symptoms.

Two days later, he tested positive for Covid-19.

His doctors confirmed, saying that he was progressing well and will be monitored for further developments.

This comes even as Kenya recorded its highest daily Covid-19 positive cases in the year 2021 yesterday.

1,225 people had tested positive for Covid-19, out of a sample size of 7,308 tested in 24 hours.

17 people succumbed to the virus as announced by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST