Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has sent indications that he may not vie for presidency in 2022, going by the pronouncement he made in Mwatate on Tuesday.

Raila, who is on a five-day tour of the coastal region, said Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, who has declared interests in vying for the presidency in 2022 using the ODM party, has the right to vie and vowed to support his bid.

“After every year we have elections and the seats remain vacant. ODM is a national party and people have the liberty to vie for positions,” Raila said.

“Joho is the deputy party leader, they have the right to vie for any seat and every Kenyan has the same right. It is the ODM party that will decide who will fly the flag. I support Joho’s quest for the presidency,” Raila added.

The Mombasa county boss said he has already delivered his nomination papers to the ODM party and expects full support from luminaries including Raila Odinga if he wins the primaries.

“I have heard of people questioning my capabilities. If they cannot win the top seat, then that is their problem. As for me, I will not stop at anything else apart from the presidency,” Joho said.

