Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has led Kenyans in mourning legendary Jamaica reggae maestro, Neville O’Riley Livingston alias Bunny Wailer.

Bunny Wailer, 73, died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at a Jamaican hospital.

In a tweet, Raila who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, said the world has lost a legend who transformed reggae music across the planet.

“The world has lost a LEGEND in Bunny Wailer. Born Neville Livingston, he was the last surviving member of The Wailers that was formed in 1963 and shot to global acclaim. My condolences to his family, friends and all reggae fans worldwide! Fare thee well Maestro!” Raila wrote on his Twitter page.

Wailer’s death was confirmed by his manager Maxine Stowe, who did not state a cause.

Bunny Wailer was the only surviving member of The Wailers, a reggae group that was formed in 1963.

The Wailers was a Jamaican trio that helped establish and popularize reggae music and its other founders were Bob Marley and Peter Tosh.

Together, they achieved international fame with reggae classics like Simmer Down and Stir It Up, before Wailer left to go solo in 1974.

