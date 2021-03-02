Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, is the Nelson Mandela of Kenya, going by how he suffered for 9 years while fighting for multiparty democracy in the country.

Raila was arrested in 1982 and he was released in 1991 when he fled to Norway.

Reminiscing his prison days at Mwatate Hospital on Tuesday, Raila revealed he used to live like a sewage rat since he was sent to an isolation chamber by former President Daniel Moi’s regime.

“Memories. Party leader Raila Odinga had a special moment with inmates from Manyani Maximum Prison who are constructing the Mwatate Hospital Isolation Unit. He reminisced about his days at Manyani where he spent several years in detention.

“The inmates were delighted to meet Hon. Raila face to face,” the ODM party said in a statement.

The former premier returned to Kenya in 1992 after Moi gave in to the clamour for multi-party democracy and repealed Section 2(A) of the constitution, which had made Kenya a one-party state.

The Kenyan DAILY POST