Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has taken election rigging to another level going by what Kakamega County Senator, Cleophas Malala, said on Wednesday.

While speaking to IEBC officials in Matungu, Senator Cleopas Malala claimed Raila and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) top officials have come up with a formula of rigging the election.

Malala said ODM has instructed those who will vote using other people’s identity cards to use special masks so that they can be identified by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials who have been compromised by the Orange party.

“There have been a lot of speculations that people have been buying IDs so there will be people who are not owners of the ID coming to vote. So those friendly Presiding Officers [who have been paid to do so] will identify them using special masks and allow them to vote,” Senator Malala stated.

He further stated that Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya who is ODM deputy party leader has been meeting IEBC officials at night to brief them on their rigging plans.

Matungu by-election is slated for Thursday this week.

The Kenyan DAILY POST