Thursday, March 4, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, wished the earth would open and swallow him on Thursday after he was heckled in Mombasa County.

The incident happened in Tudor Market where Raila was trying to popularise Building Bridges Initiative (BBI)

Youths started heckling and booing him forcing him to stop and watch the youths in dismay.

An attempt by Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, to calm the crowd was met with ‘Hatutaki BBI’ chants that forced the leaders to flee the area.

Raila Odinga is on a 5-day coastal tour where he is trying to popularise BBI and also try to galvanize support ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Here is a video of Raila Odinga being heckled and booed in Mombasa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST