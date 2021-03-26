Friday, March 26, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has hinted at forming a formidable coalition with Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 presidential poll.

In an interview with one of the local dailies, Raila, through ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, said immediately after the looming referendum, he will team up with young and vibrant parties to form a coalition that will shake the country.

“Our record of building coalitions, building bridges with perceived enemies and propping up younger and energetic leaders speak for themselves. We are working on one again,” Sifuna said.

On the same matter, John Mbadi, who is ODM vice-chairman, also hinted at Raila Odinga working with Ruto ahead of the 2022 presidential poll.

“We are not ready to form a coalition with parties that are not beyond their regions,” Mbadi said.

“The only two parties that can win the general election is either ODM or Ruto’s party. What is going to come out of 2022 is not yet clear now. There are going to be realignments. But what we want to repeat is that any formation without Raila or Ruto will not win the presidency,” Mbadi said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST