Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has blasted Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, and his Kilifi counterpart, Amason Kingi, for trying to form a coastal party ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking in Taita Taveta county on Monday, Raila, who is on a 5-day tour of the coastal region, said the leaders should only concentrate on revamping the regional economic bloc that will benefit all residents and not a regional party.

“All other regions have regrouped to build their regional economies, leaders here should also emulate the same because Pwani (Coast) is part of Kenya,” Raila said.

Raila further cautioned leaders against misusing the country’s multi-party democracy to create ethnic political parties.

He said those pushing for the regional party are violating the Constitution.

“We want to have national political parties because regional and county parties will only divide the country. It is against the Constitution to form a tribal party and I advise the coastal community to remain in national parties,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST