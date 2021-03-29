Monday, March 29, 2021 – Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, has urged Kenyans not to support the looming alliance between Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

Raila and Ruto are in talks to form a formidable alliance that will shock the country in 2022.

While acknowledging that the alliance between Ruto and Raila will be a Tsunami, Malala alleged that the two heavyweights will divide the nation if voted to power in 2022.

“I am not disputing Raila and Ruto are popular, but these leaders will divide the country,” said Malala.

The senator instead urged Kenyans to support the One Kenya Alliance since it is the only alliance that can unite the country.

He said Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula will unite the country and end divisions.

The four leaders are enjoying the blessing of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST