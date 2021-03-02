Tuesday, March 3, 2021 – Kakamega Senator, Cleophas Malala, has claimed the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party is planning to rig the Thursday by-election in Matungu.

Speaking on Tuesday, Malala, who is campaigning for Amani National Congress (ANC) candidate, Peter Nabulindo, said ODM is set to rig in favour of its candidate, David Were, who is a close ally of ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga.

Malala said that an employee of the county government of Kakamega had been chosen as an ICT officer in charge of transmission of results during the by-election.

The senator also said ODM is planning to issue unique masks to make it easier for compromised Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials to identify their (ODM) supporters.

He begged IEBC and security agencies in Kakamega County to ensure the election was free and fair to avoid chaos as witnessed during the 2017 Presidential election.

“I want to ask IEBC to ensure Matungu by-election is free and fair,” Malala said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST