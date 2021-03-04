Thursday, March 4, 2021 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has fired an election official ahead of the Matungu by-election following rigging claims by Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi

Mudavadi had claimed that some county staff had sneaked through the IEBC system to become officials in the by-elections.

Speaking yesterday, IEBC commissioner Yakub Guliye confirmed that the commission conducted thorough investigations following the claims by Mudavadi.

“Having discussed with the county elections manager and the returning officer, we discovered one election official who is an employee of the County Government of Kakamega.”

“He had been recruited in the Information and Communications Department but once the allegations were confirmed, he was asked to step down,” Guliye stated.

According to Guliye, the official had not interfered with the election process in the Matungu by-election noting that strict protocol had been followed for verification and recruiting all election officials.

“As required by law, all officials were shared with the various political parties and candidates,” the commissioner stated.

Mudavadi initially had accused the Kakamega County Government, especially Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, of outwitting the IEBC in order to sneak county staff into the system so as to rig elections in favor of Raila Odinga’s ODM Candidate David Were.

15 candidates are battling out for the Matungu seat today, among them Peter Nabulindo (Amani National Congress), Alex Lanya (United Democratic Alliance) and David Were (ODM).

Others include Charles Kasamani (United Democratic Party), Paul Achayo (Movement for Democracy and Growth) and Faida Auma (Maendeleo (Chap Chap).

The Kenyan DAILY POST