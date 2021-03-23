Tuesday, March 23, 2021 – The move by President Uhuru Kenyatta to bring his key allies on board in the push for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) has made former Prime Minister Raila Odinga very angry.

Uhuru has brought onboard key political figures in the persons of Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya), Gideon Moi (KANU), and Narc leader Charity Ngilu to help them push the BBI gospel to the utter surprise of Raila and his ODM party.

Raila, through his ODM Party, is now demanding that the five political leaders be treated only as friends of BBI but not as ‘equal partners.’

According to the Orange Party, the five leaders are jostling for the high table to get the limelight, revive their political fortunes as well as access BBI campaign funds.

“They are trying to force themselves into the limelight.”

“But even if they are given space to campaign, they cannot take up the initiative.”

“They want to take the limelight but on the back of the works of others-ODM,” said a top ODM official who sought anonymity.

The leaders feel BBI has a budget and are angling for a share of the funds to help in the campaign for the constitutional amendment.

BBI was born out of the Handshake pact between Uhuru and ODM boss Raila Odinga and has for long been seen by critics as “private property” owned by the duo.

Nonetheless, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna welcomed the five, saying they have no problem with political leaders taking part or having any title on the BBI table as long as the document is passed.

“They can have any title, including supreme leaders of BBI as long as the document is passed.

“We do not care where they want to sit or which table.”

“Kenyans know who initiated the BBI process. They know the owners,” said Sifuna.

The Kenyan DAILY POST