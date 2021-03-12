Friday, March 12, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has ingeniously crafted a new strategy that will guarantee him the presidency come 2022.

This comes as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies are said to be planning to sabotage his State House bid.

According to sources, Uhuru’s allies are reportedly pushing for a Gideon Moi presidency; something that has unsettled Raila who was banking on the handshake with Uhuru to enter the State House in 2022.

Raila’s new strategy will offer stiff competition to other presidential aspirants in the upcoming 2022 general elections, among them Deputy President William Ruto and the new alliance between Gideon Moi, Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper) and Moses Wetangula (Ford- Kenya).

Raila has formed a new team comprising of party leaders, Alfred Mutua (Maendeleo Chap Chap), Charity Ngilu (NARC), Kivutha Kibwana (Muungano Party), Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Mombasa Governor and ODM Deputy Party leader Hassan Joho – who has also declared his interest in running for the top seat.

The leaders were brought in to consolidate votes from Eastern Kenya, Western Kenya and the Coast, with Raila strategising on wooing leaders from Rift Valley, North Eastern and Central Kenya.

“More leaders will be brought on board.”

“Raila recently met with former UN boss Mukhis Kituyi.”

“He wants to protect the handshake and wants to bring along the new team in meetings with the President,” a close ally disclosed.

Raila was scheduled to meet Uhuru alongside his former NASA co-principals and other party leaders but the meeting aborted after it emerged that Baba was sick.

However, his brigade met in his absence and discussed how to forge an alliance with other like-minded leaders.

“We met at Mama Ngilu’s home to plan for BBI campaigns and we will have a major meeting at State House on a scheduled date,” former Chairman of Council of Governors, Wycliffe Oparanya said.

