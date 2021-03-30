Tuesday March 30, 2021 – Migori Governor Okoth Obado has sensationally claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is being played by his handshake partner, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking yesterday, Obado noted that Raila had been hoodwinked into a partnership with Uhuru who is simply using him for his selfish gains.

The Migori governor, who has not been on very good terms with Raila, claimed that the One Kenya Alliance is Uhuru’s making and is meant to sabotage Raila.

According to Obado, the One Kenya Alliance, which brings together Musalia Mudavadi of ANC, Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper, Ford-Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula, and KANU chairman Gideon Moi, was working at the behest of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the deep state.

According to Obado, the new formation was on its way to completely sideline and isolate Raila.

Obado noted that in light of the latest developments in national politics, he would be forced to dump Raila and ODM for his own party on whose ticket he intends to run for the presidency in 2022 because as it is, Uhuru has cornered Raila and will never be allowed to be president.

He further asked Migori residents to rally behind him, having initially hinted at giving the presidency a try come 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST