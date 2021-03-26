Friday, March 26, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has beaten the dreaded Covid-19 which he has been battling for more than two weeks.

Today, he received a special gift from the Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi.

Presenting the gift to the former Prime Minister earlier today, New York-based attorney Ochoro E. Ottunu also took time to relay the best wishes from the DRC Head of State.

Taking to the Social media later, Odinga gave the details of the meeting, adding that they also talked about opportunities for prioritizing green infrastructure projects in Africa.

“Books and doors are the same things.”

“You open them, and you go through into another world.”

“This morning, I received a gift of a book from New York attorney Ochoro E. Otunnu. Mr. Otunnu relayed best wishes from DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and friends in the diaspora.”

“We also discussed opportunities for prioritizing green infrastructure projects in Africa,” wrote Raila.

After receiving the gift while in good health days after catching Covid-19, friends and followers were quick to wish him the best while still in isolation on the doctor’s advice.

“We are happy seeing you baba in good health. We thank God for that,” wrote Justine Abere.

“Wow! It’s really great baba seeing you back strong. There can only be one Enigma.” Jayrick Onpoint said.

“Baba please take care, avoid meeting so many people while you quarantine, we love you our 5th president” Moses Jefferson Omwenga.

“Baba I’ve been reading books on Neo-colonization. They have clearly depicted the sacrifices made by leaders such as you to ensure a better tomorrow world. I’m moved!” Felix Aremo Opined.

The Kenyan DAILY POST