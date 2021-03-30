Tuesday, March 30, 2021 – Embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado has bolted and is now going full throttle on his ODM Party boss, Raila Odinga.

Speaking over the weekend, Obado accused Raila of suppressing dissenting voices in Luo Nyanza but said he will put a stop to all that.

He vowed to liberate the Luo community from Raila Odinga’s tyranny.

“Time has come that we must be allowed to exercise our freedom of speech without fear.”

“We are tired of the burdens we have carried for decades, it is time for the liberation of the Luo community,” Obado said.

At the same time, Obado accused Raila of misleading Luo Nyanza especially on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which he said will burden Kenyans.

He incited the Luos and the entire nation to reject Raila’s BBI for their own good.

“We don’t want anything to do with the BBI, which will only add burden to Kenyans by increasing seats for elites and undermine democracy through intimidation, blackmail, and coercing into submission of other leaders through arrests and court charges,” he said.

