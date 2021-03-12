Friday, March 12, 2021 – The Kenyan DAILY POST can now authoritatively report that ODM leader Raila Odinga is battling for his dear life at the Nairobi Hospital after testing positive for the dreaded Covid-19.

“We have confirmed that Raila Odinga has SARS-2 COVID19.”

“He is responding well to the treatment at the Nairobi Hospital and remains upbeat.”

“We are continuing to monitor his progress,” his personal doctor, David Oluoch Olunya, said on Thursday.

However, what Raila did after his Covid-19 test came back positive is what has impressed Kenyans.

Raila released a statement saying that he authorized his doctors to make public his health status, something that no other politicians has ever done despite many of them contracting the virus and even dying in silence.

Nonetheless, Raila gave people hope, saying he is in good shape and will undertake mandatory quarantine.

“I take this opportunity to thank the medical personnel for days of very meticulous work they have done to arrive at the diagnosis.

“I received a briefing from my doctors who have conducted numerous and complicated tests on me for the last two days to arrive at an accurate diagnosis of my health,” the former Prime Minister said.

At the same time, he cautioned Kenyans against lowering their guard in the fight against Covid-19, urging everyone to adhere to the set protocols and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.

The Kenyan DAILY POST