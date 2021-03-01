Monday, March 1, 2021 – Amani National Congress leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has exuded confidence that he is going to win the State House race next year without the endorsement of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking at Chuugu Primary School in North Imenti, Meru County yesterday, where several churches under EAPC converged for a service, Mudavadi said he does not need Raila to clinch the presidency next year.

He noted that Kenyans were tired of political conmanship and deceit and will not elect leaders who malign others to ascend to power.

Mudavadi urged Raila to focus on selling his agenda and manifesto rather than dwell on the so-called endorsement politics.

“He should tell Kenyans what he will do for them if elected, instead of concentrating on endorsement talk,” he said.

He said Kenyans are wise to decide on their own the person they want to lead them after President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The ANC leader likened himself to former President Mwai Kibaki, saying they shared a lot in common as both served as Finance ministers.

He said he will rescue the crumbling economy if elected President.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Nairobi Senator John Sakaja, who said Mudavadi does not need anyone to step down for him.

“We want them to stand.”

“We will campaign and Kenyans will decide.”

“In football, if you score a goal without a goalkeeper, it will lack meaning.”

“We want to score against them competitively,” Sakaja said.

