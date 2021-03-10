Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – Cracks have emerged in Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party after rebels and defectors vowed never to return to the fold if serious changes are not made.

In a bid to consolidate its numbers and have a strong political base ahead of the 2022 General Elections, the Raila Odinga-led party had appointed some of its members to win back its defectors.

Reports indicate that the ODM party defectors have declined the request by the party to rejoin, claiming that they have not been convinced by the party.

Among the leaders who were chosen for the mission is Ugunja Member of Parliament, Opiyo Wandayi.

This comes after certain concerns had been raised after a section of Members of Parliament from Nyanza region, one of the ODM party’s strongholds, quit the party.

The Ugunja legislator revealed that among the defectors who are targeted by the party include; former Rarieda Member of Parliament Nicholas Gumbo, Kisumu East Member of Parliament Shakeel Shabbir, Ugenya Member of Parliament David Ochieng and Kisumu West Member Parliament Olago Aluoch.

Gumbo admitted that he had been in contact with Wandayi over the pertinent matter.

According to him, he will go back to the party only if he is assured of credible nominations.

“But fair primaries in ODM are not easy due to vested interests,” Gumbo said.

He also revealed that most leaders are defecting due to the party’s governorship and management.

“People ruining the party are still at the helm despite recent changes,” Gumbo added.

Raila is currently battling an undisclosed illness at the Nairobi Hospital where he was admitted yesterday.

