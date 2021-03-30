Tuesday, March 30, 2021 – A storm is brewing in Luo Nyanza after Migori Governor Okoth Obado announced his plans to dethrone former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the undisputed Luo kingpin.

Speaking over the weekend, Obado put Raila on notice, saying his time as the Luo kingpin was up and that he will replace him accordingly.

The two-term governor announced over the weekend that he will revive PDP and market it as an alternative platform to ODM.

“Time has come that we must be allowed to exercise our freedom of speech without fear.”

“We are tired of the burdens we have carried for decades, it is time for the liberation of the Luo community,” the governor said.

The governor accused Raila of suppressing dissent and misleading Luo Nyanza especially on BBI which he said will burden Kenyans.

He also said he will be running for president in the 2022 general elections, a move that will not go down well with many Raila supporters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST