Monday, March 1, 2021 – If former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is banking on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s support to clinch the presidency next year, then he will be disappointed because that will never happen.

This was revealed by exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna who warned Raila not to count his chicks before they hatch.

According to Miguna, Uhuru has no plans of supporting Raila despite their so-called bromance as the despot will drop him like a hot potato.

Citing the frosty relationship between President Kenyatta and his Deputy, Miguna said that those who think Uhuru will change all over a sudden and support Raila are out for a shocker.

He added that having forsaken DP Ruto who has stood with him almost his entire politicking life, and even made him President during the 2013 and 2017 elections, President Kenyatta cannot support Raila.

Miguna went ahead to cite Jaramogi and Tom Mboya for making the mistake of imposing Jomo Kenyatta as president, further destroying democracy.

“Uhuru Kenyatta has betrayed William Samoei Ruto who supported him against all odds in 2002, and helped him become president – ILLEGITIMATELY – in 2013 and 2017: why does anyone want to believe that he will support Conman Raila Odinga who has never campaigned for him? Idiots!”

“Jaramogi Oginga Odinga and Tom Mboya imposed Jomo Kenyatta as Prime Minister of Kenya in 1963 and made him an IMPERIAL PRESIDENT in 1964 when Jomo Kenyatta (Kenya’s original tyrant) was more than 75 years old.”

“Within 15 years in power, Jomo Kenyatta had destroyed KANU and turned it into an instrument of tribalism, tyranny, and looting.”

“He had MURDERED Pinto, Mboya, and Kodhek, grabbed public land the size of Nyanza, and turned Treasury into a Kenyatta piggy bank.”

“He died in power 15 years later after destroying devolution, massacring democracy, killing Kenyan visionaries, grabbing most public land, and looting everything. LESSON: Never impose anyone in power!#RejectBBI #Reject BBI,” wrote the Canadian-based lawyer.

