Friday, March 5, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga floored Deputy President William Ruto in the battle for the control of the Kisii region after comfortably winning the Kiamokama Ward by-election.

This is despite the race having been earlier billed as a contest pitting Ruto’s allied United Democratic Alliance against Raila’s ODM.

Tthe Tangatanga candidate, Moses Nyakeramba, came a distant sixth.

The hotly contested race was won by ODM’s Malack Matara who garnered 1,907 votes against Nyakeramba’s paltry 491 votes, exposing Ruto’s soft underbelly in the battle for the Kisii region.

Daniel Ondabu of the newly formed Party of Economic Democracy (PED) emerged second with 1,257 votes while Stephen Nyakeriga of The New Democrats party garnered 1, 014 votes.

The ODM victory now sends Ruto and his Tangatanga brigade from Kisii back to the drawing board even as he schemes to turn the tables on Raila.

The region is perceived to be a Raila stronghold with Ruto making aggressive forays to enhance his fortunes ahead of the 2022 polls.

Raila’s key allies from Kisii led by Governor James Ongwae, Senator Sam Ongeri, and Woman representative Janet Ong’era put up a strong show to ensure ODM retained the seat.

The seat fell vacant after former MCA Kennedy Mainya died last November.

On the other hand, Ruto’s campaign team was led by Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro and East African Court of Justice Judge Charles Nyachae.

