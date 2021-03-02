Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has identified Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, as his deputy in the next year’s presidential election.

According to sources, Raila is strategically grooming Joho to be his running mate in the 2022 presidential race to avoid the looming split of ODM in the Coastal region.

The move is to neutralize attempts by Joho to leave the party as well as ringing the coastal community closer to the government.

Raila wants to avert political blunders that could raise Deputy President William Ruto’s influence in the region that has for the last three general elections voted overwhelmingly for him.

Joho, who is an ODM Deputy Party Leader, has declared his interest to contest for the ODM presidential party ticket.

Asked about Joho’s candidature, Raila said it was his democratic right to vie for the country’s top seat and that he (Joho) shall be subjected to party election.

“Just like any other position, Joho can vie for the presidency on an ODM ticket.”

“A democratic system shall be used to vote for a flag bearer.”

“My other deputy and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya also wants to vie on ODM,” Raila said.

Joho has severally distanced himself from ditching the orange team, leaving the urge to form a new political outfit to Governor Kingi.

Raila’s move to make Joho his running mate has caught President Uhuru Kenyatta by surprise and may no longer support his bid for president.

Uhuru was hoping that by supporting Raila, he would consider a running mate from Central Kenya.

