Wednesday, March 31, 2021 – ODM leader Raila Odinga is said to have found a solution on countering One Kenya Alliance and Deputy President William Ruto.

According to reports, Raila has been holding virtual meetings with various leaders from key political regions in a bid to bring them on board as a single political vehicle.

Some of the leaders said to have held meetings with Raila include; Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu who might be the kryptonite to Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s influence within the Ukambani region.

A source privy to the meetings also indicated that talks are still ongoing between Raila, Ngilu, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, and Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana.

When asked about the formation of a likely alliance, ODM chairman John Mbadi, however, remained tight-lipped on the issue but noted that politics is about interests.

The One Kenya Alliance comprises Kalonzo (Wiper), Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula, and KANU chairman Gideon Moi.

The four heads, who termed their alliance as a breath of fresh air for Kenyans and politicians alike, affirmed that their narrative would unite the country and rid of its toxic nature.

On the other hand, Deputy President William Ruto and his allies have drafted a political shift by focusing on media tours to ramp up support for the hustler narrative.

Branded under the United Democratic Alliance political outfit, Ruto allies have revealed that their main focus is to bring unity and empower the common mwananchi.

