Sunday, March 14, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga, has been discharged from the Nairobi Hospital.

Taking to his social media account, Raila shared a video of him performing physical exercises while talking to his daughter Winnie Odinga.

“I’m feeling wonderful.”

“It is so nice to be back home, I was in a prison back there.”

“Even though I’m still in isolation, I can now see the beautiful outdoors and nature,” Raila stated.

Raila had been admitted at Nairobi Hospital on Monday, March 8, and later tested positive for Covid-19.

His personal physician Dr. Oluoch Olunya broke the news of Raila’s ailment on Thursday and called for calm, stating that the former Prime Minister was in good hands as he had doctors around him 24 hours monitoring his health.

After the results were announced, doctors advised Raila to go into isolation for 14 days which he gladly obliged.

The Kenyan DAILY POST