Wednesday, March 10, 2021 – Siaya Senator James Orengo has moved to answer former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s elder brother, Dr. Oburu Odinga, on the possibility of the ODM leader working with Deputy President William Ruto in 2022.

Speaking yesterday, Orengo downplayed the possibility of Raila working with Ruto, saying the two are worlds apart.

Orengo said although politics was a dynamic game and anything could happen, he noted working with Ruto was as impossible as having former US President Donald Trump work with his challenger in the 2016 White House race, Hillary Clinton.

The Senior Counsel argued there were dozens of basic issues such as the fight against graft that the former prime minister and the deputy president cannot agree on.

“It is a game of politics and nothing is impossible.”

“But I think in terms of the basic issues like the BBI, things to do with corruption, things to do with inclusivity and abiding by the rule of law; those basic principles…If we had seen some semblance on the part of the deputy president then one would think about it but looking at the whole thing I don’t see any principles that can get us together,” said Orengo.

In an interview, Oburu said Ruto and Raila are not enemies and may team up ahead of the 2022 elections if circumstances necessitated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST