Monday, March 22, 2021 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi is the man to beat in the 2022 presidential election.

This is after it emerged that he is working to lure influential people across the country to his fold as he prepares to face Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga in the contest.

Reports indicate that Mudavadi is forging possible coalitions with influential politicians who will further extend the party’s reach within the grassroots region.

Among the politicians include Uasin Gishu billionaire and politician Bundotich Buzeki and Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina.

Buzeki, an influential billionaire, is among the most sought-after politicians by many who acknowledge his influence within the Rift valley region.

He recently had a fallout with Chama Cha Mashinani party leader Isaac Rutto after the latter joined forces with Deputy President William Ruto.

A well-known critic of Ruto, Buzeki has been at the forefront of castigating Ruto’s plans and political supremacy.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala confirmed that the party seeks to shed off the tag that ANC is a Western Kenya political party.

“We have been receiving criticism from other parties that ANC is a Luhya party and we want to debunk that myth,” he stated.

He claimed that the party was revamping its tactics by planning a national recruitment drive in all the 47 counties.

“If we want Musalia Mudavadi to ascend to power, we must delocalise the party and turn it into a national party,” Malala stated.

During the recent interview, Mudavadi said he will prioritise curbing graft and bad governance if he was to be elected president.

The Kenyan DAILY POST