Monday, March 22, 2021 – As the 2022 General Elections fast approaches, politicians are angling themselves, forming alliances that could thrust them to power.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i is also not left out having declared his interest for the presidency come 2022.

The CS has identified his friend, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe, as the man to tag with matching to the next year’s general election.

While in Kisii, Kagwe announced he was ready to be Matiang’i’s running mate if President Uhuru Kenyatta backs the CS for the presidency in 2022 General Elections.

He asked the Abagusii nation to support their son for the country’s top job and they will never be disappointed.

According to Kagwe, Matiang’i has what it takes to ascend to State House and asked the community to protect him from external political forces to destroy him.

His hint comes at a time when talk is rife that the deep state is toying with the idea of fielding another face for the presidency to square it out with Deputy President William Ruto.

According to sources, Uhuru is considering Matiang’i as his successor when he retires.

The Kenyan DAILY POST