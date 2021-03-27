Saturday, March 27, 2021 – East African Breweries Limited (EABL) has suspended advertising on the popular morning show The Lift Off that is aired on Homeboyz Radio from Monday to Friday after Shaffie Weru, Neville and DJ Joe Mfalme made disparaging remarks that caused online uproar.

EABL released a statement condemning the insensitive remarks made by the 3 presenters on Wednesday, March 24, during the morning show, which seems to support violence against women.

EABL discourages gender insensitive statements including the negative portrayal of women in all its marketing campaigns and that’s why it has paused advertising on the popular morning show until the three presenters undergo training on ethical reporting and on-air discussion of women issues and gender-based violence.”

“Beginning Thursday, March 26, EABL paused all forms of advertising on all programmes related with these presenters. As a precondition to revert to our advertising partnership, we have asked RAG to conduct due diligence in the selection of presenters and embed a robust consequence management plan on those that do not abide by the code of conduct. We have also asked RAG to ensure continuous training programme for presenters to be sensitized on gender matters and commit to airing that will address negative gender narratives,” a statement released by EABL reads in part.

The announcement comes a day after Homeboyz Management suspended the three presenters for two weeks over their insensitive sentiments on the plight of Eunice Wakambi, who was thrown from the 12th floor of a building by a man she met on Facebook.

The Kenyan DAILY POST