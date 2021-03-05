Home Gossip Quiver Slay Queens: Such ladies are more dangerous than coronavirus (PHOTO) Quiver Slay Queens: Such ladies are more dangerous than coronavirus (PHOTO) March 5, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Mentally unfit MIKE SONKO visited by his family in hospital – This man is living like a king in the VIP ward (PHOTOs) MICHELLE NTALAMI at Karura Forest busy working out, sadly, no man gets a chance to explore that hot body A rare PHOTO of a slay queen in her office, you don’t get to see this often Photo of ODM men looking like ‘rained-on chicken’ after they were humiliated badly in Matungu – RAILA should fire these men MILLICENT OMANGA kills men with her goodies after embarrassing loss at Matungu and Kabuchai by-elections (PHOTO) If such a slay queen steals your husband, forget about him completely (PHOTO) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow