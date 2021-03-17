Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – Infamous quack doctor, Mugo Wa Wairimu, appeared in court today and accused authorities at Ruiru Prisons of denying him food and medical attention.

Mugo is serving 11 years in prison after he was found guilty of several offences last year.

When he appeared at Milimani Court today to face more charges, he looked sickly and emaciated, forcing Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi to postpone his trial.

Andayi directed that Mugo should be taken to Kenyatta National Hospital for medical attention.

He ordered the disgraced quack doctor to come back to court on March 29.

Mugo’s downfall started in 2015 when he was exposed by Citizen TV for doing ‘evil things’ to patients at his hospital in Githurai 45.

Before his downfall, he was one of the most vocal Jubilee bloggers.

He would rub shoulders with the high and mighty but currently, he is cooling his heels at Ruiru Prisons where he is serving 11 years in jail.

He still has more court cases.

The Kenyan DAILY POST