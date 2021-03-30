Tuesday, 30 March 2021 – Roy Wachira, the proprietor of the famous Café Kaya that is located along Waiyaki Way, was overwhelmed by emotions while closing his business, following the directive made by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Last week, while addressing the nation on Covid 19, Uhuru ordered that hotels and restaurants in 5 counties marked as red zone areas should only provide take away services.

Uhuru’s directive has affected most hotel and restaurant owners, forcing them to shut down their business due to a lack of customers.

Cyprian Nyakundi shared a video of Roy breaking down into tears while narrating how his business had been affected by the President’s new order and captioned it, “Roy Wachira the proprietor of Cafe Kaya along Waiyaki Way breaks down to tears following the closure order by Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Members of the Mount Kenya region not spared from the adverse effects of bad governance, despite voting for their tribesman”.

