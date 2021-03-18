Thursday, March 18, 2021 – A prominent lawyer from the Mt Kenya region has sent a warning to Deputy President William Ruto following the death of Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli.

Magufuli, 61, died on Wednesday from heart complications induced by Covid-19 disease.

Magufuli’s death was announced by Tanzania Vice President Samia Suluhu, who said chronic heart disease was the cause of the sudden demise.

Immediately after the announcement, lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, took to Twitter to mock Kenya’s second in command, saying Magufuli’s death should be a lesson to him.

He trolled the DP saying while President Uhuru Kenyatta is still available, he should learn to remain silent and not trying to overshadow his boss.

Njiru made clear that Tanzania’s Vice President Samia Suluhu only came to the limelight after John Pombe Magufuli passed away.

“@OleItumbi @susankihika @kipmurkomen @MutahiNgunyi @KIMANIICHUNGWAH @ckositany @RobertAlai LESSON TO RUTO.It’s only after the death of PRESIDENT MAGUFULI that u get to see n hear of the DEPUTY PRESIDENT. John Ruganda in his book “THE BURDENS” says too much ambition destroys a man, “ Njiru wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST