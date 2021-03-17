Position: Senior Project Officer

Reports to: DCOP

Country/Location: Coast region, Kenya

Length of Contract: Two years

Travel Required (include percentage of required travel, if applicable) Up to 60% travel to the site

Supervisory: Senior project officers

Job description

Ananda Marga Universal Relief Team (AMURT) is a voluntary charitable nongovernmental organization, registered in Kenya as a non-profit organization in 1993. AMURT has implemented over 22 projects countrywide and has supported and worked with local communities, local administration and organizations offering development services. AMURT’s focus areas are emergency relief, OVC support, education, health care, income generation and capacity building, HIV/AIDS, MNCH, TB control, Nutrition, WASH and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) in 9 counties. AMURT is located in Central region, Nyanza region, Samburu County and Coastal region of Kenya.

AMURT recently won an award for KENYA HEALTH PARTNERSHIPS FOR QUALITY SERVICES (KHPQS)-OVC/DREAMS program, and seeks to recruit the following positions based in Mombasa and Kilifi Counties.

The Technical lead – case management will provide high level support and technical direction on project implementation in line with Tujitegemee program quality principles and standards, donor guidelines, and industry best practices. H/she will ensure that OVC targets and results are met as guided by the donor. S/he will also ensure strong linkages with prevention and other components of the project to advance the delivery of high-quality programming to OVC and their households.

Responsibilities

Oversee implementation and quality of all OVC activities in collaboration with other technical leads

Train and mentor partners and sub-recipients involved in provision of care to OVC, including case management approaches

Guide the community care and support provided to children, adolescents and families enrolled in the project

Design and support referral and linkage pathways between and within partners, GOK and county governments

Work closely with relevant County Government staff and other stakeholders to enhance OVC service delivery

Provide technical direction and support on project implementation geared towards achieving expected OVC results

Support capacity strengthening initiatives in OVC programming for Tujitegemee project staff and partners through helping develop learning and training strategies, including agendas/curriculums, conducting trainings, workshops and coaching.

Collect and analyze program data, capture and share lessons learned and best practices for Tujitegemee project to facilitate improvements in decision-making and contribute to the project's learning agenda.

Contribute to maintaining relationships with donors, partners and other institutions.

Participate in appropriate OVC to gather/share lessons, best practices and promote Tujitegemee work.

Qualifications:

Master’s Degree in social sciences, social work, child development, Public health, or related field required.

Minimum of seven years relevant working experience in an advisory or management role with progressive responsibilities, ideally with NGO, with minimum of five years recent working experience in the field of OVC and HIV.

Demonstrated experience in managing programs that address the needs of vulnerable children and adolescents, adolescents living with HIV, OVC, caregiver support, economic strengthening, child protection, violence against children, case management, early childhood development, OVC policy and advocacy.

Demonstrated skills in project reporting, preferably for donor-funded OVC programs

Familiarity with Kenya’s institutional, policy and programming context for OVC desirable

Demonstrated application of technical principles and concepts in OVC programming.

General knowledge on other related disciplines to ensure proper cross-sectoral approach.

Experience in business development, project design and proposal development in OVC programming, including technical writing.

Experience in mentoring, coaching, facilitation and training applying adult learning principles and practices.

Demonstrated strong working experience with Ministry of Health and department of Children services. Strong familiarity with PEPFAR and USAID policies, procedures, rules, regulations and reporting requirements

Experience with program monitoring and evaluation, including applying data collection tools and methodologies, data analysis, and data presentation.

Experience and skills in networking and relations with donors, partners, faith-based organizations and civil society and county governments

Proficient in MS Office packages (Excel, Word, PowerPoint), Web Conferencing Applications, information and budget management systems, knowledge-sharing networks.

Personal Skills

Excellent relationship management skills with ability to influence and get buy-in from people not under direct supervision and to work with individuals in diverse geographical and cultural settings.

Strong strategic, analytical, problem-solving and systems thinking skills with capacity to see the big picture and ability to make sound judgment

Strong written and oral communication skills

Strong presentation, facilitation, training, mentoring, and coaching skills

Proactive, resourceful and results-oriented

How to apply

All applicants should urgently email a letter of application, CV, certificates and relevant testimonials to jobs@amurtafrica.org by 25th March 2021 indicating current and expected Salary. Candidates should clearly indicate the position applied for and its Reference number as the email subject. Interview will be done on a rolling basis and Only short listed candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will result to automatic disqualification.

“AMURT is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to child safe guarding.