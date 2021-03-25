Closing date: March 28, 2021

Reporting to : Child Protection, Participation and Safeguarding Technical Program Manager.

Grade Level : 13

Purpose of Position

The purpose of this position is to ensure successful implementation and monitoring of the SGBV DURING COVID 19 Project.

The project goal is to integrate SGBV prevention, response, and economic empowerment strategies in WV COVID-19 in Nairobi and Narok Counties in order to increase the number of vulnerable women and girls supported by World Vision’s SGBV prevention and response programs.

To perform this role effectively, the Project Coordinator must be well experienced in issues related to Gender Based and Sexual Violence and be able to; ensure gender and disability integration, effectively communicate and demonstrate World Vision’s Christian ethos, and values.

Major Responsibilities

Provide technical leadership to field project team and stakeholders in the design, planning and Implementation of the SGBV During COVID 19 project. 45%

Enhance effectiveness, innovativeness in the SGBV During COVID 19 project management.

Provide technical support to counties to enhance SGBV prevention and response during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strengthen responsive service delivery for SGBV cases in COVID-19.

Support women and girls at risk and survivors of SGBV with livelihoods to improve their well-being.

Ensure gender responsiveness in all the planned interventions.

Enhance developmental milestones for the targeted girls and boys.

Ensure that SGBV survivors and their immediate families have access to mental health services and psychosocial support (PSS), through referrals and engagement with both formal and informal institutions at local level.

Manage quality assurance in project Implementation through Monitoring, Reporting and Documentation 30%

Provide necessary tools for monitoring and evaluation.

Engage community leaders and partners in planning, implementation and monitoring activities of SGBV During COVID 19 project.

Ensure that SGBV During COVID 19 project is aligned with the stipulated DME standards.

All output data gathered during monitoring activities is analyzed and used for project improvement

Ensure effective and sustained communication with communities and stakeholders during baselines, evaluations and implementation of other the project activities.

Support effective implementation and utilization of both baseline and end line project evaluation.

Organize learning and reflection meetings with relevant actors and ensure monitoring reports inform project delivery improvement plans.

Provide timely and quality project reports as per the WVK and donor reporting guidelines.

Collect, document and share good practices and human-interest stories from the project.

Strengthen community engagement and support for quality early childhood development.

Ensure effective integration of the SGBV During COVID 19 project prevention and response initiatives with other World Vision’s SGBV prevention and response programs.

Coordinate to Strengthen the capacity of governments, communities and partners on integration of SGBV Prevention during the COVID 19 Pandemic 10%

Enhance ownership and sustainability of the SGBV During COVID 19 project activities by community members.

Ensure SGBV Prevention during the COVID 19 Pandemic is integrated in County response plans so as to strengthen actors’ coordination in SGBV prevention.

Strengthen Safe Home based Care and Isolation for asymptomatic COVID 19 positive Women and girls at risk and survivors of SGBV.

Strengthen coordination feedback mechanisms among stakeholders, communities and partners for effective delivery & sustainability of project interventions.

Support Resource Acquisition 5%

Provide information to contribute towards fund raising initiatives for SGBV related interventions.

Develop timely and accurate funding proposals in line with donor requirements and WVK standards in collaboration with ADP Managers and other sector specialists.

Mobilize the community for contributions towards project interventions.

Support Sponsorship Management5%

Ensure Integrated Sponsorship monitoring.

Participate in Child Sponsorship Management.

Ensure appropriate programming for child wellbeing issues reflected in Single STEP.

Others 5%

Any other duty as assigned by the Supervisor

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Bachelor’s degree in Gender, Social Sciences or related degree from a recognized university.

Relevant Post graduate qualification(s) will be an added advantage.

At least 3 years’ experience in SGBV programming with evidence of successful implementation of program.

A good understanding of the international gender mainstreaming approaches.

He/ she should have demonstrated record of accomplishment in proposal development, funding acquisitions and grant management.

Proven track record in engaging with government ministries and other stakeholders

In-depth knowledge and understanding of WV working systems, policies and standards will be an added advantage.

Effective in written and verbal communication in English and Kiswahili.

Certificate of good conduct.

Membership to national/international social workers professional body will be an added advantage.

Experience in Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI), Advocacy, Child Rights and/or Community.

Development with strong partnership with GoK ministries and Faith based institutions.

Experience gender equality integration and mainstreaming.

Ability to build capacity of staff on gender programming.

Strong budgetary and financial management skills.

Ability to collect and analyze community level data for SGBV.

Ability to take initiative, a team player who is able to work with minimum supervision.

Effective in written and verbal communication in English.

Ability to deliver results.

Good interpersonal, organizational and management skills.

Ability to solve complex problems and to exercise independent judgment.

