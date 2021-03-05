Closing date: March 19, 2021

Duration: 6 Months renewable

Position: Project Assistant Junior – Internship

Station: CEFA regional office NAIROBI – KENYA, with possible missions to Garowe and Mogadishu in Somalia.**

For Kenyan National citizen or resident

Start Date: 1.04.2021

The Organization:

CEFA (The European Committee for Training and Agriculture is an Italian Non-Governmental Organization established in 1972 and active in 10 Countries in Africa, Latin America and Eastern Europe. CEFA’s medium- and long-term interventions in the agricultural, environmental and Human Rights sector are focused on the sustainable development of the communities, achieved by involving local counterparts and by promoting the active participation of the beneficiaries.

Work Contest

CEFA Somalia Programs are focus on food security, nutrition, rural development, and rehabilitation/construction of productive infrastructures (irrigation canals and systems, food processing and transformation units, etc.), with the aim of supporting small-scale farmers, rural communities, and the most vulnerable population groups. CEFA’s interventions are addressed to achieve food self-sufficiency, promote social and economic development, and meet the basic needs of the local population, combining actions aimed at supporting agricultural production with actions of a social and cultural nature. CEFA adopts an integrated approach, promoting the development of all segments of the production chain (production and harvesting, storage and distribution, processing and packaging, marketing and retail), through the active involvement of local counterparts, both at the institutional and community level. In particular, CEFA supports the sesame value chain in Middle and Lower Shabelle and the date palm value chain in Puntland. CEFA also promotes the diversification of rural communities’ sources of livelihood (horticulture, beekeeping, food processing, etc.) and the adoption of climate-smart technologies and production practices for the development of a sustainable and nutrition-sensitive food system.

Overall Responsibility

The Project Assistant Junior will support the Project Manager(s) in the management and coordination of CEFA project(s) in Somalia.

He/She will support the staff in planning, monitoring, communication, and reporting on the activities under CEFA projects in Somalia.

He/She will support the conduction of logistics and procurement processes, and he assists CEFA project staff on the administrative management and financial reporting of CEFA projects in Somalia.

The intern will demonstrate motivated participation in the learning experience.

At the end of the assignment, the intern will provide a full report demonstrating learning and achievements during the internship as guided by the supervisor

Detailed Responsibilities

Project Management and Coordination Support

• Drafting, reviewing, and archiving weekly, monthly, and quarterly narrative project reports.

• Attending meetings with project partners, donors, partners, stakeholders and service providers, collecting precise minutes of the meetings;

• Supporting the coordination and monitoring of the implementation of the activities under CEFA’s projects in Somalia;

• Supporting the Project Manager(s) in the preparation of institutional documents and projects’ reports to the donors and CEFA HQ.

• Translation of project documents and manuals;

• Preparation of budgets for the financial planning of the projects’ activities;

• In coordination with Procurement Officer and CEFA PM, supervision and coordination with service providers and contractors under CEFA projects in Somalia;

• Participation Coordination with project partners and stakeholders, through the organization of the meeting and the facilitation of communication among the different actors involved in the project management and implementation.

• Developing and updating the digital mapping dataset of CEFA projects in Somalia;

• Identifying, collecting, studying and archiving publications, academic researches, and other documents regarding the relevant thematic areas for the implementation of the CEFA Somalia program;

• Preparing summaries and factsheets of relevant studies and documentation to inform the work of the Project Manager(s) and other project staff;

• Identification of call for proposals and other funding opportunities, and write up of project proposals and concept notes.

Administrative, logistics and procurement support

• Supporting CEFA Project Admin in the preparation and review of the cashbooks and the financial reports for CEFA projects in Somalia;

• In coordination with Procurement Officer and CEFA PM supporting the logistics organization of CEFA Regional Staff missions in Somalia;

• In coordination with CEFA PM drafting of human resources and service providers contractual agreements and ToRs;

• Supporting the CEFA Procurement Officer in the collection of quotations from possible service providers and participation in the comparative analysis of the collected quotations;

• Supporting the human resources recruitment processes for CEFA Somalia Program;

• Participation in the procurement processes and bid evaluation for the selection of the main service providers for CEFA projects in Somalia;

Communication and social media updates

• Periodic updates of the Social Media pages of CEFA Somalia;

• Supporting the production and collection of communication materials for CEFA projects in Somalia;

• Designing and printing of communication and visibility materials for CEFA projects in Somalia.

Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in Devolvement and Cooperation studies, Business Administration or related thematic to CEFA intervention sectors.

. Previous training experiences in agriculture food security, nutrition, rural development or another relevant topic.

. Previous experience in CEFA main intervention sector is considered an asset.

Skills and Experience

· Ability to work independently with minimal supervision and be pro-active

· Good facilitation, analytical, planning and report writing skills

· Strong computer skills and ability to use standard computing packages such as word, excel, power point, spreadsheets and database software programs.

· Strong team working and interpersonal skills.

· Must be able to effectively communicate in English and Somali language and have a clear understanding of the context of the area of operations.

· Good organizational skills, good interpersonal skills

· High Self-motivated and reliable

· Knowledge of written and spoken English and Somali languages

. Highest ethical standards

The incumbent reports hierarchically to the Somalia Project Coordinator.

How to Apply

Apply by: 19th March 2021 –

Email to: vacancies@cefakenya.com, inclusive of CV updated, cover letter and at least 2 references.

Internship: 40 hours per week.

Remuneration: 30,000 KES

Unfortunately, due to the high number of applications we receive, we are unable to provide feedback if unsuccessful at the applicant stage. Only short-listed candidates will be updated on the status of their application.