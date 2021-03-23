Position: Livelihoods Assistant – Agriculture

Contract: 9 months contract with possibility of extension, subject to funding and performance. Salary and conditions will be in accordance with the Danish Refugee Council terms of employment for National staff.

Duty station: Kakuma (Local contract does not qualify for RnR and accommodation)

Job description

The Project Assistant is responsible for supporting in the development, implementation and monitoring of agricultural intervention in the settlement and refugee camp for the target groups. The Project Assistant will be instrumental in training and advising farmers on matters related to Crop Production, Land Development, planning and management of demonstration plots and perm garden.

Responsibilities

Project Development and Implementation

Support in conducting needs assessments, analysis of current Agricultural activities

Beneficiary identification, registration and selection for the agricultural activities.

Training and advising farmers on matters related to vegetable production

Planning and management of agricultural demonstration plots.

Implement a farm records management system and provision of timely updates on progress status.

Support farmers on product marketing and selling of the produce to customers.

Report progress against work plans on a weekly, monthly and quarterly basis.

Embrace innovative ways to farming through the implementation and advising on best practices.

Capacity build farmers on Post-harvest processing including storage and packaging of the farm produce.

Conduct in-service trainings to refugee incentive staff.

Facilitate in the distribution of farm tools and inputs to the beneficiaries.

Take part in budget monitoring and tracking of expenditure on agricultural activities.

Prepare and apply appropriate tools to be used for monitoring and reporting on beneficiaries’ progress.

Document success stories and project milestones as well as best practices.

Any other assignment by the supervisor, including preparation of logistic, procurement and finance requirements.

Supervise the Refugee community workers.

Qualifications

Minimum 2 years’ experience setting up and implementing livelihoods or agriculture projects preferably with an NGO in a refugee/IDP setting.

Good facilitation skills especially in vegetable production.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team; well organized, and able to prioritize multiple tasks.

Working knowledge of MS Office and other relevant computer applications.

A keen understanding of business and development issues including Groups Savings and Loan approaches

Able to adapt to changing program priorities and emergency priorities that may arise

Strong self-starter, able to take initiatives.

Good planning and organizational skills coupled with problem solving capabilities

Hands-on community mobilization skills

Education:

Preferably Degree in Agriculture or Agri-economics or any other related field.

Knowledge in perma-garden will be an added advantage.

How to apply

Qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications, which should include a 1-page cover letter clearly stating their motivation, and qualifications and a CV. Applications should include contact details of three professional referees who have supervised the candidate in the last five years. One referee must be the applicant’s most recent manager. Only applications that address the stipulated duties and meet the required qualifications will be considered.

We only accept applications sent via our online-application form on http://www.drc.ngo under Vacancies. Applications should be sent no later than: 28th March 2021.