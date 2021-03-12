JKUAT Enterprises Ltd (JKUATES) is a State Corporation operating as a limited company, fully owned by Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT).

The company’s business activities include; Research & development, Manufacturing, Consultancy, E-Commerce, Export ,Training ,and proof of concept.

To provide support and creates balance in the time and scope of executing projects, under the direct supervision of the project Manager, we are looking for a qualified

and experienced individual to join our dynamic team in the position of a Project Assistant.

Key Responsibilities

• Logging and tracking all project plans and project documentation.

• Arrange Contracts, raise purchase orders and expenditure authorization forms for approval.

• Respond to telephone inquiries and convey accurate information promptly and appropriately.

• Carry out project logistics and administrative support.

• Coordinating the consultation process with all stakeholders to meet set deadlines.

• Assist in research and developing the project proposals and presenting to the Project Manager for validation.

• Work collaboratively with the Project Manager and team to maximize productivity.

• Collaborate with the whole project team, contributing to the entire project lifecycle.

• Report updates to the project manager.

• To undertake other duties as may be assigned.

Skills and Requirements:

• Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.

• Keen attention to detail and an aptitude for problem-solving.

• Able to proactively address potential issues.

• Collaborative working style and team-player attitude

• Positive and encouraging personality

• Able to work independently with little supervision

• Highly motivated with a strong work ethic

• Reliable, trustworthy, and committed to the team’s success

• Outstanding organizational skills and ability to prioritize tasks

• Able to thrive in a high-volume, deadline-driven work environment

• Good IT skills including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Microsoft Project

Academic Qualifications/Work Experience

• Diploma in Project Management, Business Administration/Management or its equivalent (advanced diploma is an added advantage).

• At least 1 years work experience.

Application

Interested candidates are invited to send their applications and detailed CV indicating current and expected salary to hr@jkuates.jkuat.ac.ke on or before 19th March, 2021. Due to the urgency to fill the position, shortlisting will be done on an ongoing basis. Those who shall not have heard from us by 24th March, 2021 should consider their applications unsuccessful.

JKUAT Enterprise Limited is an equal opportunity employer.