Thursday, March 18, 2021 – Renowned political columnist and scholar, Prof Makau Mutua, has revealed why Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe is yet to be vaccinated despite Kenya receiving 1.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The 1.02 million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Nairobi, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, as part of the COVAX facility.

Already, over 20,000 Kenyans have received the vaccine but Mutahi Kagwe is yet to be inoculated.

On Saturday, Kagwe said he would not jump the queue to get vaccinated for the virus because he was not a priority.

“I will not take the vaccine until it gets to my turn on the priority list. If I take it before I will be accused of jumping the queue. If I do not take it, I will be accused of not leading by example.

“So, I am not sure which is which and that is why I have chosen to await my turn. The worst thing that could happen is if a nurse got Covid-19 because I have taken the vaccine meant for her,” Kagwe said.

But, Makau, who is a distinguished law lecturer at Buffalo Law School in New York, said Kagwe is yet to be vaccinated because he is waiting for Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Jonson vaccines which have no side effects unlike AstraZeneca one.

“Who is Health CS Mutahi Kagwe kidding? He’s giving the @AstraZeneca Covid vaccine a wide berth until Kenya receives @pfizer@moderna_tx@JNJNews vaccines,” Makau Mutua wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST