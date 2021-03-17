Wednesday, March 17, 2021 – When President Uhuru Kenyatta’s doppelganger, Michael Gitonga, became famous, well-wishers blessed him with a lot of goodies.

Corporate companies were fighting for his attention thanks to his newfound fame but instead of exploiting the golden opportunity to change his life, he turned into an alcoholic and a notorious womanizer.

It’s is now emerging that a member of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family even gifted him a lavish apartment in Kilimani and then kicked him out after 4 months after he started causing trouble.

Michael dumped his wife and moved into the new apartment with a new Kamba woman called Christine.

He lied to the woman that his wife died 6 years ago.

He used to eat life with a big spoon with the beautiful woman from the Kamba community but after his fortunes dwindled, she dumped him like rotten cabbage.

Michael, who is now jobless, is back in Umoja where he spends most of his time in dingy joints consuming cheap liquor.

The Kenyan DAILY POST