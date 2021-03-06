Saturday, 06 March 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta had a memorable moment after he visited the historic Kenyatta House in Maralal town, Samburu County, where he was reportedly conceived, going by the biography detailing the life of the founding father, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

According to Jomo Kenyatta’s biography, Uhuru was conceived in Samburu in 1961.

The 3 bedroom house, also known as the Victorian bungalow, is where Kenyatta spent his last year in detention after he was transferred from Lodwar.

News of Uhuru’s visit to his father’s house that has been preserved as a national monument was shared on social media by State House Kenya.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta visits the historic Kenyatta House in Maralal town. The three-bedroom house is where the Founding Father of the Kenyan Nation, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta spent his last year of detention in 1961 after being transferred from Lodwar,’’ read a post from State House.

