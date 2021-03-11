Thursday, March 11, 2021 – Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli may be airlifted to India for specialised treatment after his condition worsened at the Nairobi Hospital.

According to a team of doctors at the facility, the Tanzania strongman is not responding well to treatment and may be airlifted to India over Covid-19 complications.

The 61-year-old leader nicknamed “The Bulldozer” was last seen in public on February 27 looking okay as he swore in a new chief secretary at State House in Tanzania’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam. He has been out of public view since then.

Magufuli had been downplaying the threat of COVID-19 in Tanzania and scoffed at global panic.

He urged Tanzanians to put faith in prayer and homespun remedies such as steam inhalation rather than vaccines, which he said were dangerous and part of a Western conspiracy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST